Tolls back on Legislature's table

The General Assembly will again consider installing electronic tolls on state highways, renewing a debate that's becoming an annual ritual at the state Capitol . State Rep. Henry Genga , D-East Hartford, has submitted a bill that would bring electronic tolls to an unspecified number of highways and state Sen. Ted Kennedy , D-Branford, a rising star in the Democratic Party , is pushing the idea at various forums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.