Thousands gather for Women's March on Hartford
An estimated 10,000 people gathered Saturday in Hartford to protest President Donald Trump and call for protecting the rights of women and immigrants. The Women's March on Hartford was among more than 600 marches around the world, with the main event in Washington drawing hundreds of thousands of people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Grey Ghost
|1,482,308
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Real Women RePubs
|313,201
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Lovey794
|62,964
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,313
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Steph
|72
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC