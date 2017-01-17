Thousands gather for Women's March on...

Thousands gather for Women's March on Hartford

An estimated 10,000 people gathered Saturday in Hartford to protest President Donald Trump and call for protecting the rights of women and immigrants. The Women's March on Hartford was among more than 600 marches around the world, with the main event in Washington drawing hundreds of thousands of people.

