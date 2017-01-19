'The Lion In Winter' At Cinestudio

Hartford's own Katharine Hepburn won the third of her four best actress Oscars for "The Lion in Winter," the 1968 historical drama about a clash between British king Henry II and his wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, over who will succeed to the throne. The film, which also won Oscars for James Goldman's adapted screenplay and John Barry's original score, has another Hartford connection: Two years after the film's release, Cinestudio opened on the campus of Trinity College .

