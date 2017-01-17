Ten thousand rally outside capitol for Women's March on Hartford

Thousands of Connecticut citizens marched on the State Capitol to protest Trump's stance on women's and minorities rights during the "Women's March on Hartford, CT: In Solidarity with Washington" on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. Thousands of Connecticut citizens marched on the State Capitol to protest Trump's stance on women's and minorities rights during the "Women's March on Hartford, CT: In Solidarity with Washington" on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.