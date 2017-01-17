Ten thousand rally outside capitol for Women's March on Hartford
Thousands of Connecticut citizens marched on the State Capitol to protest Trump's stance on women's and minorities rights during the "Women's March on Hartford, CT: In Solidarity with Washington" on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. Thousands of Connecticut citizens marched on the State Capitol to protest Trump's stance on women's and minorities rights during the "Women's March on Hartford, CT: In Solidarity with Washington" on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016.
