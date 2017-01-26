Spirit Airlines announced nonstop service from Hartford, CT to MYR
On Wednesday Spirit Airlines announced plans for new nonstop service from Hartford Connecticut's Brandley International Airport to Myrtle Beach . Seasonal service is slated to begin April 27, 2017.
