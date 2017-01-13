Special Election Announced For 2nd State Senate District After Coleman Seeks Judgeship
A current and a former elected Democratic official are among those who have expressed interest in running for the seat, including former Bloomfield mayor and state treasurer Joseph Suggs and state Rep. Doug McCrory, 7th District - Hartford. McCrory, 50 and in his seventh term in the state assembly, said this week that he is ready to take on the next political challenge.
