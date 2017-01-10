Small Towns Aren't Eager to Give Their State Aid to Hartford, Other Cities
While Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin leads the push for cities to get more state aid next year, advocates for Connecticut's small towns say any additional funding for urban centers shouldn't be taken from rural and suburban communities. "When it comes to what we call the Robin Hood strategy, there's not support for that," John Elsesser, president of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns, said.
