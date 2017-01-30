Simmons is new Commerce Committee chair
State Representative Caroline Simmons on the opening day of the 2017 legislative session at the Capital in Hartford, Conn. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|30 min
|Henry
|1,487,464
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|313,250
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|63,042
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Ize Found
|71,331
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|cmzehnlern
|55
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Jan 27
|dganoe7
|75
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC