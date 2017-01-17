Sign-makers prepare for anti-Trump ma...

Sign-makers prepare for anti-Trump marches in Hartford, DC

6 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The women and men making protest signs at the New Haven Free Public Library gathered in solidarity to prepare for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. There also will be marches in Hartford and Stamford that Saturday. It will be one day after Donald Trump is inaugurated president, an event that those who got together Thursday said they had a hard time stomaching.

