Sign-makers prepare for anti-Trump marches in Hartford, DC
The women and men making protest signs at the New Haven Free Public Library gathered in solidarity to prepare for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. There also will be marches in Hartford and Stamford that Saturday. It will be one day after Donald Trump is inaugurated president, an event that those who got together Thursday said they had a hard time stomaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,478,629
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,303
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,872
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|cpeter1313
|313,187
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Sat
|Rujoking
|320
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC