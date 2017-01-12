Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.'s Days In Connecticut On The Holiday

As Connecticut and the nation marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, ConnecticutHistory.org is highlighting his civil rights leader's experiences in the Nutmeg State. ConnecticutHistory.org reminds Connecticut residents that King's dream had its roots partially in Connecticut, where he worked as a 15-year-old to earn money for school and his family.

