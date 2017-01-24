Redistricting remains possibility for...

Redistricting remains possibility for Fairfield schools

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Darien News-Review

The Connecticut State Board of Education questions Fairfield Board of Education Chair Philip Dwyer, former Superintendent of Schools David Title and current Superintendent Toni Jones on the district's plan to address racial imbalance in its elementary schools on Jan. 4, 2017 in Hartford, Conn. less The Connecticut State Board of Education questions Fairfield Board of Education Chair Philip Dwyer, former Superintendent of Schools David Title and current Superintendent Toni Jones on the ... more HARTFORD - Redistricting remains a possibility for Fairfield public schools after representatives of the district got feedback on classroom diversity Wednesday from the state Board of Education .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Susanm 1,472,697
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 313,142
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Lovey3639 62,716
News Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai... 6 hr Troubled Water 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr TRD 71,280
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Thu BPT 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC