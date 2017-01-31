Rally To Support Immigrants, Refugees Planned Wednesday At West Hartford Town Hall

Two West Hartford residents, Jeremy Pressman and board of education chair Mark Overmyer-Velazquez, both of whom teach at UConn, have planned a rally Wednesday night to show support for immigrants and refugees. The reason, Overmyer-Velazquez said, is to "resist" the president's most recent executive order and "to be one of the many rallies moving to create a continued momentum for concrete action."

