Rally To Support Immigrants, Refugees Planned Wednesday At West Hartford Town Hall
Two West Hartford residents, Jeremy Pressman and board of education chair Mark Overmyer-Velazquez, both of whom teach at UConn, have planned a rally Wednesday night to show support for immigrants and refugees. The reason, Overmyer-Velazquez said, is to "resist" the president's most recent executive order and "to be one of the many rallies moving to create a continued momentum for concrete action."
