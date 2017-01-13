Rally Against Repealing Affordable Ca...

Rally Against Repealing Affordable Care Act Draws More Than 1,000 To Hartford

Jonathan Miller stood before more than a thousand people rallying at the Capitol against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and told them how it had saved his life. "If you want to work through the Affordable Care Act and dismantle this ... I want you to hear this from the bottom of my scarred, diseased lung.

