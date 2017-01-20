Public Hearing Tuesday On Proposed Sears Corbin's Corner Development
The property owner of the Sears retail and Sears Auto Center in Corbin's Corner is scheduled to present its ideas to redevelop the two buildings to residents Tuesday. A public hearing on the redevelopment project is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in room 314 of West Hartford Town Hall, 50 South Main St. In an email statement Friday, Delaware-based Seritage SRC Finance, LLC said: "Our goal is to transform the property into a first-class shopping and social destination that adds value to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|No Surprize
|1,483,986
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Lost Phone
|16 hr
|Do no harm
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,320
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Jan 21
|Maria pawlus
|73
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC