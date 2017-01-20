Public Hearing Tuesday On Proposed Sears Corbin's Corner Development

The property owner of the Sears retail and Sears Auto Center in Corbin's Corner is scheduled to present its ideas to redevelop the two buildings to residents Tuesday. A public hearing on the redevelopment project is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in room 314 of West Hartford Town Hall, 50 South Main St. In an email statement Friday, Delaware-based Seritage SRC Finance, LLC said: "Our goal is to transform the property into a first-class shopping and social destination that adds value to the community.

