Public Hearing Tuesday On Proposed Se...

Public Hearing Tuesday On Proposed Sears Corbin's Corner Development

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The property owner of the Sears retail and Sears Auto Center in Corbin's Corner is scheduled to present its ideas to redevelop the two buildings to residents Tuesday. A public hearing on the redevelopment project is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in room 314 of West Hartford Town Hall, 50 South Main St. In an email statement Friday, Delaware-based Seritage SRC Finance, LLC said: "Our goal is to transform the property into a first-class shopping and social destination that adds value to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min No Surprize 1,483,986
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,986
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr ThomasA 313,233
Lost Phone 16 hr Do no harm 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,320
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Jan 21 Maria pawlus 73
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC