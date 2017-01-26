Pressman featured for record of women's march participants

Thousands of Connecticut citizens marched on the State Capitol to protest Trump's stance on women's rights during the Women's March on Hartford, CT: in solidarity with Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. Jeremy Pressman, a University of Connecticut political science professor, has received numerous press mentions this past week for a chart he and Dr. Erica Chenoweth, from the University of Denver, created.

