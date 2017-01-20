Preserving Manchester Farm Is A Work In Progress
The property, also known simply as the Farm On Bush Hill Road, was purchased by the Manchester Land Conservation Trust last year for $915,000. There are 57 acres along Bush Hill Road in Manchester and five acres over the town's southern border in Glastonbury.
