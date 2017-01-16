Playwrights on Park Reading Series to...

Playwrights on Park Reading Series to Present Seth Rozin's Human Rites

Join Playhouse on Park in designating the Greater Hartford area as a premiere destination for the cultivation of innovative theatrical work! The Playwrights on Park Reading Series was created for this very purpose, and our next evening in this exciting series is Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30pm with Seth Rozin's HUMAN RITES. The mission of Playwrights on Park is to produce original plays and musicals, therefore fostering emerging and established playwrights.

