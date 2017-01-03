Passed Over East Hartford Casino Deve...

Passed Over East Hartford Casino Developer Criticizes Tribes

Developer who wanted to work with tribes in East Hartford says he wants lawmakers to be more proactive with third casino. The developer who had been aggressively pitching Connecticut's two federally recognized Native American tribes a location for their location, lashed out at them Tuesday, for passing on his site as a location for the state's third casino.

