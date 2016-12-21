Overnight Crash in Manchester Sends Seven to the Hospital
Manchester Police say they responded to a multi-car crash just after midnight on Sunday that sent seven people to the hospital, injuring four. The accident occurred in the area of 276 Hartford road and involved three vehicles that each sustained heavy damage, according to police.
