'One Piece Film: Gold' In Hartford, N...

'One Piece Film: Gold' In Hartford, New Haven, Trumbull

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: CTNow.com

The popular anime-manga series "One Piece" tells the stories of the Straw Hat Pirates. Now their adventures have been turned into a movie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Nigel 1,470,309
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Now_What- 20,767
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Susanm 313,105
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Too slow 62,646
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr Ize Found 71,273
News Shopping with kids no walk in the park (Jun '09) Dec 29 Eddie M 339
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC