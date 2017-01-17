Nursing homes held accountable for re...

Nursing homes held accountable for re-hospitalization

At the Bridgeport Health Care Center , the chance that a short-stay patient will end up back in the hospital within 30 days of arriving at the facility is just 10 percent. Meanwhile, at the Greensprings Healthcare and Rehabilitation nursing home in East Hartford, more than a third of patients who came from hospitals will be readmitted in 30 days.

