There are on the UConn Advance story from Wednesday, titled New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help. In it, UConn Advance reports that:

The Connecticut Community Law Center, opening at UConn Law in February, is intended to serve clients who don't qualify for legal aid but can't afford standard legal fees. A new incubator at UConn School of Law will provide affordable legal services to people who need them and help lawyers establish solo practices.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at UConn Advance.