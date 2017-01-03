New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordab...

New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help

There are 1 comment on the UConn Advance story from Wednesday, titled New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help. In it, UConn Advance reports that:

The Connecticut Community Law Center, opening at UConn Law in February, is intended to serve clients who don't qualify for legal aid but can't afford standard legal fees. A new incubator at UConn School of Law will provide affordable legal services to people who need them and help lawyers establish solo practices.

BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 13 hrs ago
Oh. ..just what we need more lawyers /lawsuits
