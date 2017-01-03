New Haven riders continue to wait for GPS program on CT Transit buses
The New Haven Independent reports that the GPS program was supposed to be up and running months ago. Bus riders in New Haven were originally told this GPS system would be in place a full year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Areola4913
|313,112
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Kissez8098
|62,655
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|7,985
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|OBAMANATION
|1,470,733
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|71,277
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|15 hr
|deborah
|71
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC