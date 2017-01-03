New Haven riders continue to wait for...

New Haven riders continue to wait for GPS program on CT Transit buses

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

The New Haven Independent reports that the GPS program was supposed to be up and running months ago. Bus riders in New Haven were originally told this GPS system would be in place a full year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Areola4913 313,112
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Kissez8098 62,655
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 7,985
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr OBAMANATION 1,470,733
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 71,277
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) 15 hr deborah 71
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Now_What- 20,767
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,385

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC