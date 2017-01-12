New Federal Team Formed To Prosecute ...

New Federal Team Formed To Prosecute Hartford Gun Violence

15 hrs ago

The Focused Violence Reduction Team embodies an "enhanced law enforcement effort" between Hartford police and federal prosecutors. Five federal agents will work on a daily basis with local officers as they investigate shootings and build cases, according to Mayor Luke Bronin .

