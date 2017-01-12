New Federal Team Formed To Prosecute Hartford Gun Violence
The Focused Violence Reduction Team embodies an "enhanced law enforcement effort" between Hartford police and federal prosecutors. Five federal agents will work on a daily basis with local officers as they investigate shootings and build cases, according to Mayor Luke Bronin .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grumpy
|1,476,760
|How DEPRESSING is it living in The State Of Con... (May '16)
|4 hr
|CTguy1955
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,842
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|TRD
|71,296
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|John-K
|313,175
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai...
|Jan 6
|Troubled Water
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC