NBMAA Director Min Jung Kim Expanding...

NBMAA Director Min Jung Kim Expanding Definition Of American Art

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Min Jung Kim, director of the New Britain Museum of American Art, stands in the Martin Gallery next to paintings from the Hudson River School art movement. Kim stands between Thomas Cole's "The Clove, Catskills," left, and Thomas Moran's "The Wilds of Lake Superior."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,485,425
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr TRUMP KNOWS BETTER 62,998
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr melvin perez 20,781
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr Ize Found 71,323
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Tue Monica8181 74
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon ThomasA 313,233
Lost Phone Jan 23 Do no harm 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC