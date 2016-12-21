'McCabe and Mrs. Miller,' 'Paths Of Glory' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways' popular "Film 101" series of classic films accompanied by lectures will have a two-class "intersession" on Jan. 5 and 12, with commentary by local filmmaker Pedro Bermudez. The first film on the syllabus is "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," Robert Altman's 1971 Western starring Julie Christie and Warren Beatty as a prostitute and a gambler who become business partners in a brothel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.