'McCabe and Mrs. Miller,' 'Paths Of Glory' At Real Art Ways
Real Art Ways' popular "Film 101" series of classic films accompanied by lectures will have a two-class "intersession" on Jan. 5 and 12, with commentary by local filmmaker Pedro Bermudez. The first film on the syllabus is "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," Robert Altman's 1971 Western starring Julie Christie and Warren Beatty as a prostitute and a gambler who become business partners in a brothel.
