'McCabe and Mrs. Miller,' 'Paths Of G...

'McCabe and Mrs. Miller,' 'Paths Of Glory' At Real Art Ways

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Real Art Ways' popular "Film 101" series of classic films accompanied by lectures will have a two-class "intersession" on Jan. 5 and 12, with commentary by local filmmaker Pedro Bermudez. The first film on the syllabus is "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," Robert Altman's 1971 Western starring Julie Christie and Warren Beatty as a prostitute and a gambler who become business partners in a brothel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Joy 1,470,521
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr carmino seranni 62,647
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Junket 313,109
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) 4 hr deborah 71
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Now_What- 20,767
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr Ize Found 71,273
News Shopping with kids no walk in the park (Jun '09) Dec 29 Eddie M 339
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC