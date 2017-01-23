Mark Twain House hopes for boost from 1879 fairy tale
This cover image released by Doubleday Books for Young Readers shows, "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine," by Mark Twain and Philip Stead, with illustrations by Erin Stead. The unfinished fairy tale that Mark Twain told his young daughters in the 1870s is being published.
