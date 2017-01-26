Man Shot In Hip In Hartford
Hartford police were investigating a shooting that took place on the property of an apartment complex in the area of 898 Garden St. on Thursday afternoon. Hartford police were investigating a shooting that took place on the property of an apartment complex in the area of 898 Garden St. on Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,485,546
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,003
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Ize Found
|71,323
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Monica8181
|74
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Lost Phone
|Jan 23
|Do no harm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC