Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Fatal Drunken Driving Crash

Alexander Rivera, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to several charges related to a drunken driving crash that killed a man. A city man who was drunk and driving recklessly along Park Street two years ago with a suspended license in an unregistered and uninsured Chevy Suburban was sentenced Friday to six years in prison and 10 years of special parole for the resulting crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others.

