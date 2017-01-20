Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Fatal Drunken Driving Crash
Alexander Rivera, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to several charges related to a drunken driving crash that killed a man. A city man who was drunk and driving recklessly along Park Street two years ago with a suspended license in an unregistered and uninsured Chevy Suburban was sentenced Friday to six years in prison and 10 years of special parole for the resulting crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,482,984
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|tbirds_friend
|62,980
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,319
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Susanman
|313,218
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Maria pawlus
|73
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC