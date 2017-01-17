Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Car in Hartford
An East Hartford man was arrested after police say he carjacked someone. Police arrested 34-year-old Robert Coleman and charged him with 3rd degree larceny, 3rd degree robbery, interfering with police and reckless driving.
