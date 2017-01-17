Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing...

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Car in Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTNH

An East Hartford man was arrested after police say he carjacked someone. Police arrested 34-year-old Robert Coleman and charged him with 3rd degree larceny, 3rd degree robbery, interfering with police and reckless driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 min Into The Night 7,988
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min obama muslim 1,479,915
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,309
How DEPRESSING is it living in The State Of Con... (May '16) Tue Hoody Hoodpecker 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue Susanm 313,195
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Brian_G 62,878
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Mon Mona 112
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC