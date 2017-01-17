Local Successes and State Challenges ...

Local Successes and State Challenges Headline...

1 hr ago Read more: The Chronicle (Cromwell/Middletown)

A look to statewide challenges level highlighted the Mayor's Annual State of the Town Address this morning, as local and state officials recounted Wethersfield's successes while bracing for anticipated deficit-driven hits to municipal aid. "Probably the most difficult year we've ever experienced and we've said that the past three or four years," said Senator John Fonfara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle (Cromwell/Middletown).

