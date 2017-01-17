Local Successes and State Challenges Headline...
A look to statewide challenges level highlighted the Mayor's Annual State of the Town Address this morning, as local and state officials recounted Wethersfield's successes while bracing for anticipated deficit-driven hits to municipal aid. "Probably the most difficult year we've ever experienced and we've said that the past three or four years," said Senator John Fonfara.
