Legislature Approves Former Lawmaker,...

Legislature Approves Former Lawmaker, Hartford Judge For Continued Bench Spots

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

A former state legislator and a Hartford judge were among more than 20 jurists approved Wednesday for another term on the Superior Court bench.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Yeah 1,479,948
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min mdbuilder 62,887
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 7,988
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr TRD 71,309
How DEPRESSING is it living in The State Of Con... (May '16) Tue Hoody Hoodpecker 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue Susanm 313,195
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Mon Mona 112
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC