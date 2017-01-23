Lawmakers submit bills to protect wom...

Lawmakers submit bills to protect women's rights

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Connecticut Post

Two days after women's marches around the nation, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, vowed Monday to kill any legislation that would infringe on women's health and reporductive rights. Two days after women's marches around the nation, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, vowed Monday to kill any legislation that would infringe on women's health and reporductive rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Guest 1,484,542
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,321
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 62,988
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 23 hr ThomasA 313,233
Lost Phone Mon Do no harm 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 21 Well Well 20,775
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Jan 21 Maria pawlus 73
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,220,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC