Larson Pitches Plan For I-91, I-84 Tunnels Through Hartford

U.S. Rep. John Larson 's ambitious idea to rebuild miles of I-91 and I-84 underground met a mix of public opinion Wednesday night: Supporters called it visionary while skeptics warned it's simply unrealistic. Building a vast network of tunnels for highways and their interchange would free up hundreds of acres in the city and East Hartford, recapture Hartford's riverfront and reunite the north and south ends, said Larson, D-1st District.

