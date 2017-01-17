Judge Hears Arguments In Ex-Hartford Mayor Perez's Motion To Dismiss Charges
A Superior Court judge Tuesday said she will likely decide by next week whether to dismiss extortion and bribery charges against former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez based on a novel legal interpretation of the double-jeopardy law. In court papers, defense attorneys Hubert Santos and Trent LaLima are asking the court to dismiss the charges completely rather than order a new trial based on the fact the state Supreme Court , in reversing five convictions against the former mayor, ruled that his right to testify was infringed when the lower court combined his two cases into one trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,479,502
|How DEPRESSING is it living in The State Of Con... (May '16)
|12 hr
|Hoody Hoodpecker
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Susanm
|313,195
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|TRD
|71,308
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Brian_G
|62,878
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Mona
|112
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|Rujoking
|320
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC