Judge Hears Arguments In Ex-Hartford Mayor Perez's Motion To Dismiss Charges

A Superior Court judge Tuesday said she will likely decide by next week whether to dismiss extortion and bribery charges against former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez based on a novel legal interpretation of the double-jeopardy law. In court papers, defense attorneys Hubert Santos and Trent LaLima are asking the court to dismiss the charges completely rather than order a new trial based on the fact the state Supreme Court , in reversing five convictions against the former mayor, ruled that his right to testify was infringed when the lower court combined his two cases into one trial.

