Judge declines to dismiss charges against ex-Hartford mayor

HARTFORD - A state judge has rejected a request by former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez to dismiss the corruption charges against him. The decision Thursday cleared the way for two new trials on charges Perez took a bribe from a contractor in the form of home renovations and tried to extort $100,000 from a developer.

