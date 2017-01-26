Judge declines to dismiss charges aga...

Judge declines to dismiss charges against ex-Hartford mayor

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - A state judge has rejected a request by former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez to dismiss the corruption charges against him. The decision Thursday cleared the way for two new trials on charges Perez took a bribe from a contractor in the form of home renovations and tried to extort $100,000 from a developer.

