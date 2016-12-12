Inmate suing over forced meds won't enter court; case tossed

This undated photo released by the Connecticut Department of Correction shows inmate Kacey Lewis, whose lawsuit claiming officials medicated him with psychotropic drugs against his will, was dismissed Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, because he refused to enter the courtroom on the first day of trial in federal court in in Hartford, Conn. less This undated photo released by the Connecticut Department of Correction shows inmate Kacey Lewis, whose lawsuit claiming officials medicated him with psychotropic drugs against his will, was dismissed Thursday, ... more HARTFORD, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.