'I Liked My Life' Author At West Hartford Library; Kristan Higgins At R.J. Julia
Abby Fabiaschi, an author who splits her time between West Hartford and Utah, will give a free talk about her debut novel, "I Liked My Life" , on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:15 p.m. at West Hartford Public Library, 20 S. Main St. At 7:15 p.m., Fabiaschi will sign copies at Barnes & Noble, 60 Isham Road, West Hartford. The library will validate parking in the nearby Isham Road garage.
