'I Liked My Life' Author At West Hart...

'I Liked My Life' Author At West Hartford Library; Kristan Higgins At R.J. Julia

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: CTNow.com

Abby Fabiaschi, an author who splits her time between West Hartford and Utah, will give a free talk about her debut novel, "I Liked My Life" , on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:15 p.m. at West Hartford Public Library, 20 S. Main St. At 7:15 p.m., Fabiaschi will sign copies at Barnes & Noble, 60 Isham Road, West Hartford. The library will validate parking in the nearby Isham Road garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,485,460
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 28 min OzRitz 62,999
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr melvin perez 20,781
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 20 hr Ize Found 71,323
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Tue Monica8181 74
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon ThomasA 313,233
Lost Phone Jan 23 Do no harm 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,273,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC