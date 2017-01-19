Hundreds Gather At Theaters To Support Diversity, Inclusion
HARTFORD - Hundreds of people stood outside Hartford theaters Thursday night. They shined flashlights, battery-operated candles and cellphones in what was intended as a collective artistic statement of unity, diversity, compassion and hope.
