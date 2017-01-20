HSO's 'Beethoven and Ravel' Adventurous

"You're going to have to pace yourselves tonight," said guest conductor Joel Smirnoff from the stage during the pre-concert talk before Hartford Symphony Orchestra's "Beethoven and Ravel" concert Friday night. The first of the weekend's three scheduled concerts presented a program of beautiful intensities as the Hartford Symphony Orchestra continued its Masterworks Series in the Belding Theater, at the Bushnell in Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.