HSO's 'Beethoven and Ravel' Adventurous

HSO's 'Beethoven and Ravel' Adventurous

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

"You're going to have to pace yourselves tonight," said guest conductor Joel Smirnoff from the stage during the pre-concert talk before Hartford Symphony Orchestra's "Beethoven and Ravel" concert Friday night. The first of the weekend's three scheduled concerts presented a program of beautiful intensities as the Hartford Symphony Orchestra continued its Masterworks Series in the Belding Theater, at the Bushnell in Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 54 min Grey Ghost 1,482,308
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Real Women RePubs 313,201
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Lovey794 62,964
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Now_What- 20,772
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,313
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Thu Steph 72
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC