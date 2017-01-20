HSO's 'Beethoven and Ravel' Adventurous
"You're going to have to pace yourselves tonight," said guest conductor Joel Smirnoff from the stage during the pre-concert talk before Hartford Symphony Orchestra's "Beethoven and Ravel" concert Friday night. The first of the weekend's three scheduled concerts presented a program of beautiful intensities as the Hartford Symphony Orchestra continued its Masterworks Series in the Belding Theater, at the Bushnell in Hartford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|54 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,482,308
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Real Women RePubs
|313,201
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Lovey794
|62,964
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,313
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Steph
|72
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC