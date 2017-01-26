Health officials: Open enrollment per...

Health officials: Open enrollment period ends Tuesday

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - The head of Access Health CT is reminding Connecticut residents they have until the end of Tuesday to participate in the open enrollment period for health insurance. Jim Wadleigh said as of Thursday more than 107,000 people had enrolled in coverage for 2017.

