Health officials: Open enrollment period ends Tuesday
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - The head of Access Health CT is reminding Connecticut residents they have until the end of Tuesday to participate in the open enrollment period for health insurance. Jim Wadleigh said as of Thursday more than 107,000 people had enrolled in coverage for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|To Hypocritical ...
|1,486,573
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|35 min
|Ize Found
|71,328
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,024
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Fri
|dganoe7
|75
|Lost Phone
|Jan 23
|Do no harm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC