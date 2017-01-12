Hartford Using Blue Lights To Alert R...

Hartford Using Blue Lights To Alert Residents Of Parking Bans

10 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

After more than 200 cars were towed and ticketed during last weekend's snowstorm, city officials have introduced a new initiative to increase awareness of parking bans. Blue lights have been installed at 16 major intersections and will be turned on six hours before and during a parking ban, Mayor Luke Bronin said at a press conference Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

