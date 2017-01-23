Hartford Takes Step To Defined Contribution Retirement Plan

A plan to put new, nonunion city employees on a defined contribution retirement plan cleared its first hurdle Monday, winning the city council's approval in an 11th hour about-face. Council members said earlier in the day that they would postpone a vote while awaiting a study on how much the new plan would cost and whether it's worthwhile, given that only a small number of employees are expected to enroll.

