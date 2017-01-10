Hartford Shooting Victim Remembered A...

Hartford Shooting Victim Remembered As 'Great Father, Friend'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hartford Courant

Heriberto Rodriguez was killed near his home on Lisbon Street on Jan. 8. Police said the investigation into his death is ongoing. Courtesy Beatriz Gonzalez Heriberto Rodriguez was killed near his home on Lisbon Street on Jan. 8. Police said the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 min Popz7778 313,170
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 49 min Sicklecell Supporter 1,476,032
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Jemz5248 62,830
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 4 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Alford 71,293
News Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai... Jan 6 Troubled Water 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC