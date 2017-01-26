Hartford Shelter Helps Distribute 1,1...

Hartford Shelter Helps Distribute 1,100 Boots Donated To Homeless Veterans By Ocean State Job Lot

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Maynard is a housing liaison at the Veterans Administration in West Haven. Ocean State Job Lot made good on its promotion promising to donate a pair of boots to the homeless for every pair bought in its stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Badjudgment 1,485,922
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 27 min TRD 71,324
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) 1 hr dganoe7 75
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,009
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jan 23 ThomasA 313,233
Lost Phone Jan 23 Do no harm 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC