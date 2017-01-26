Hartford Shelter Helps Distribute 1,100 Boots Donated To Homeless Veterans By Ocean State Job Lot
Maynard is a housing liaison at the Veterans Administration in West Haven. Ocean State Job Lot made good on its promotion promising to donate a pair of boots to the homeless for every pair bought in its stores.
