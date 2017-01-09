Hartford Projects 200 Teacher Layoffs...

Hartford Projects 200 Teacher Layoffs Under Worst-Case Budget

The city school system's initial forecast for its next budget is grim: At least 200 teachers could see their jobs eliminated under the district's "most likely" fiscal scenario of a $19.5 million gap for the 2017-18 budget, the district's finance chief said Monday. Even a "best case" of eliminating 60 teachers, or 84 school support staffers, includes a scenario in which Hartford would receive $9.45 million in magnet-school tuition from area towns that send students to the district's 20 magnet schools.

