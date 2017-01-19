Hartford Police: Guns, 163 Bags Of He...

Hartford Police: Guns, 163 Bags Of Heroin and Children Found During Drug Bust

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Police said they seized 163 bags of heroin, two guns, 141 rounds of ammunition and cash during a drug bust on Madison Street Wednesday. Yamil Cruz, 39, and Yolanda Rodriguez, 38, both of whom live at the address, were charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor, plus one count each of possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and operating a drug factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,480,223
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min mdbuilder 62,904
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,311
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Sammy Davis Junior 313,200
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Me Impressed 7,992
How DEPRESSING is it living in The State Of Con... (May '16) Tue Hoody Hoodpecker 4
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Jan 16 Mona 112
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC