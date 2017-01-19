Hartford Police: Guns, 163 Bags Of Heroin and Children Found During Drug Bust

Police said they seized 163 bags of heroin, two guns, 141 rounds of ammunition and cash during a drug bust on Madison Street Wednesday. Yamil Cruz, 39, and Yolanda Rodriguez, 38, both of whom live at the address, were charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor, plus one count each of possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and operating a drug factory.

