Hartford Officials: Lack Of Qualified Applicants Forced Delay In Adding Cops To City Force
Mayor Luke Bronin has been making a push to hire more police officers since even before he was elected, but has struggled. Mayor Luke Bronin has been making a push to hire more police officers since even before he was elected, but has struggled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Nostrillis Waxman
|1,487,384
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|29 min
|OzRitz
|63,038
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|313,249
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|cmzehnlern
|55
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|TRD
|71,330
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Jan 27
|dganoe7
|75
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC