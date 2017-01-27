Hartford Officials: Lack Of Qualified...

Hartford Officials: Lack Of Qualified Applicants Forced Delay In Adding Cops To City Force

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Mayor Luke Bronin has been making a push to hire more police officers since even before he was elected, but has struggled. Mayor Luke Bronin has been making a push to hire more police officers since even before he was elected, but has struggled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Nostrillis Waxman 1,487,384
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 29 min OzRitz 63,038
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Brian_G 313,249
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) 4 hr cmzehnlern 55
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 hr TRD 71,330
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Jan 27 dganoe7 75
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,216 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC