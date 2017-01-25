Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin Brings Message To Bloomfield
For the second time this week Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin visited a neighboring town to the north to ask for help at the legislature. The tour is part of Bronin's effort to gain support in the legislature for proper funding from the state's payment in lieu of taxes - or PILOT - program to help Hartford deal with its crushing deficits.
